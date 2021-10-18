Delays expected on road leading to New River Gorge recreational areas

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Delays are expected for travelers visiting an area of the New River Gorge.

Phase one of a three-year construction project is taking place on Cunard Road, which, according to park leaders, is a popular spot for recreational activities.

The project is in its first phase of construction, with only minor delays anticipated at this time.

More significant delays will take place later this winter and next winter.

Eve West, Chief of Interpretation and Cultural Resources at New River Gorge National Park, said they hope to align significant delays with less busy seasons.

"We recognize the importance of this road and we're going to do our best to you know keep closures to a minimum and during a time when it's least impactful to recreational users, so that is one of our priorities," said West.

More significant delays will occur as the project moves into phases two and three.

West added, additional details about closures can be found at the National Park's website.

The repairs are in partnership with the Federal Highways Administration.