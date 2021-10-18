Ex-WVa gov spokesman named interim public broadcasting chief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority has named former gubernatorial spokesman Butch Antolini as interim executive director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the authority approved Antolini’s appointment Monday. He will fill in during a search for a new executive director. Antolini replaces Chuck Roberts, who was fired earlier this month. Antolini served as communications director for Gov. Jim Justice as well as for the state Department of Agriculture. Earlier this year Justice, a Republican, replaced five of the eight appointed positions on the Educational Broadcasting Authority. Justice has been critical of overall media coverage of his failed attempt to lower income taxes.