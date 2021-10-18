German reporters protest nixing of probe into tabloid editor

LONDON (AP) — Journalists at one of Germany’s largest newspaper groups have protested their publisher’s decision to nix a lengthy investigation into alleged abuse of power by the chief editor of the country’s top-selling tabloid newspaper. A letter circulated on social media late Sunday accused Ippen.Media and its publisher of “breach of trust” for deciding to halt the investigation. The report had been months in the making and it was supposed to be published on Sunday. The investigation focused on Bild chief editor Julian Reichelt. He has faced scrutiny over his management style that allegedly included bullying and abusing his position of power toward female staff. Ippen.Media didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.