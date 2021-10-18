Greenbrier County health leaders provide COVID-19 update as mask mandate ends

FAIRLEA, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Commission ended the mask mandate for indoor settings as COVID-19 cases decreased.

According to Dr. Bridgett Morrison, the Health Officer at the Greenbrier County Health Department, case numbers have declined for the past several weeks.

She said, as of Sunday, the percent positivity rate is at around 40%. However, while the county is seeing a decrease in cases, she stressed that it's essential to follow COVID-19 guidelines still.

"Wearing masks indoors is so incredibly important," said Dr. Morrison. "It does help limit the spread of the virus. [So does] continuing to social distance and limit the risky spread of going in large indoor spaces and things like that."

Morrison added, the best defense against covid-19 is getting vaccinated.

Anyone interested can call the health department for more information.