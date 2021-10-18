High pressure takes the reigns for the first half of the week

High pressure takes the reigns for the first part of this work week meaning we will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures this morning are starting us off in the upper 30s and the 40s. Temperatures today will be seasonable in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

Winds will be slightly breezy throughout the day with gusts hitting 15-20 MPH.

Overnight clear skies will be with us. Winds calm down some with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s again.

Another dry day sets up for Tuesday with temperatures slightly warmer. Lower elevations will head into the low 70s, while most of us will be in the mid-upper 60s. Calmer conditions are in store for our Tuesday.

We keep up with these same temperatures for most of the work week. Warmer than normal air is expected on Wednesday and Thursday out in front of a cold front. Most of the area will witness highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Rain chances will start to increase on Thursday thanks to this approaching front. I believe most of the precipitation will move in Thursday night and start to taper off throughout the day on Friday. This frontal system will help temperatures drop on Friday back to seasonable.

Weekend highs will mainly sit in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain chances are slim to none for both Saturday and Sunday. Great weekend for some fall fun.