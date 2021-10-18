High Rocks works to empower West Virginia’s next generation of young people

MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WVVA) Nestled in the Mountains of Pocahontas County is a group working to empower West Virginia's next generation of young people.



High Rocks in Mill Point offers Summer camps to help young men and women climb up the latters of life. But according to Executive Dir. Sarah Riley, the group is so much more than that. In recent years, they have enlisted the help of Americorps volunteers to offer wrap around services to not just youth in Pocahontas County but across the region.



"What we saw happening with girls as the grew up and proceeded through life, they ended up in a situation were doors were already closed to them. We started there and grew up as an organization hand in hand with those young people."



Riley said the organization now offers teens the opportunity to work, earn, and learn through grow farms. They also have a Hub Cafe and Tech Express in Lewisburg, where young adults get training in technology and business to launch potential careers.