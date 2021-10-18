Iran: US should lift sanctions to prove it wants talks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president says the United States should lift the sanctions on his country to prove it is serious about restarting stalled nuclear talks in Vienna. In an interview Monday with state TV, Ebrahim Raisi said Iran is after “goal-oriented” talks with the West and said Iran “never left” the negotiation table. He says: “Lifting sanctions is an indication of seriousness of the other party.” Talks between Iran and European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal, alongside Russia and China, have been stalled since June. Raisi’s administration, which took office in August, has not fixed a date for resuming talks.