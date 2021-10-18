Local sheriff overcomes COVID-19

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Sheriff Tommy Bailey is publicly sharing his story about his battle with COVID-19.

He says he started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms earlier this month. He then got tested and the results came back positive. Bailey talked with his doctor about his options, which included receiving monoclonal antibodies infusion.

Bailey did not hesitate to receive the infusion and said the process lasted about an hour and a half.

"I would recommend they talk to their doctor. It worked for me, I mean I don't know how it would end up otherwise if I hadn't done it. But I would recommend they talk to their doctor and if they feel comfortable with doing it, then yes, do it by all means. It helped me." Sheriff Tommy Bailey | Mercer County Sheriff

That following day, Bailey said he started feeling a lot better and is thankful for the opportunity to receive the infusion.

To read the sheriff's full testimonial, you can go to Princeton Community Hospital's Facebook page.