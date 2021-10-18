Mainly dry and seasonable weather sticks around into Tuesday

High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern for the next several days, keeping us mild and dry. Tonight looks chilly and mainly clear, with lows falling into the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and we should be mainly dry and seasonable with highs in the 60s and 70s. Tuesday night will bring passing clouds and maybe a sprinkle or two, but most will stay dry with cool overnight lows in the 40s.

Wednesday will bring more sunshine, and warm high temps in the upper 60s to mid-70s for most. We'll be partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

A cold front then looks to head our way into late week; we could see showers and a cool down Thursday into Friday...make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!