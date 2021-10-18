Mary’s Cradle wants community members to know they are here to help

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A donation based maternity and infant community outreach center created to provide basic necessities for local families wants the community to know they are here to help.

Mary's Cradle has been around for 25 years, and offers items like baby formula, kids clothes, hygiene items for new moms and their babies, as well as resources for families.

Missy Franklin is the director of the program.

"A lot of people still just don't know about it," she said. "One of our volunteers, always says if you need us, you'll know."

The program is for anyone expecting a baby or with small children who need help.

Mothers who are about four weeks to term will be given a "layette" which is a basket filled with items the family will need once baby comes home from the hospital.

"Right now our main need is infant hygiene items, and new mom hygiene items but we want to get the word out to the community because I am sure there is a lot more people who'd like to help with this project," she said.

At times, infant furnishings, such as cribs or highchairs are available, but they are in demand and may not always immediately accessible.

Anyone can drop by and pick up items, all you need is some form of identification.

The center takes in gently used kids items all year round, to include shoes, toys, books and baby items.

Monetary donations can also be made in person, by mail, or through their website.

For more information, click here or call (304)327-7757.