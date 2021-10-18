Mexican president promises to help US in climate push

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has promised to help the U.S. government push for stronger action on climate change. Speaking at an event with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, López Obrador said Monday that “we are going to support the plan” President Joe Biden is promoting ahead of a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of the month. The two appeared at a ceremony for Mexico’s tree-planting program on Monday. Kerry was careful to avoid mentioning López Obrador’s fascination with fossil fuels. Nor did he mention the Mexican leader’s plan to limit electricity purchases from private, foreign-owned solar and wind power projects.