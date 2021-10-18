Oak Hill couple facing child neglect, felony charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- An Oak Hill couple is facing felony charges after a home investigation on Monday afternoon.

Fayette County deputies were contacted by Child Protective Services (CPS) to assist them in an investigation in the Collinwood Acres neighborhood.

Deputies say they arrived on scene to find animal feces and urine covering the floors, and children walking around on the floors with bare feet. They also found there was no running water in the house, along with illegal narcotics and other drug paraphernalia.

CPS took custody of the children, and Fayette County Animal Control took possession of the animals in the house.

Christal Foster, 32, and Anthony Geiger, 35, are charged with three counts of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, Simple Possession of Narcotics, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Both Foster and Geiger were transported to Southern Regional Jail and are awaiting court proceedings.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at (304)574-3590.

