Officials: Iraq arrests mastermind of deadly 2016 bombing

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq says it has detained the mastermind behind a deadly 2016 bombing in a Baghdad shopping center, which killed around 300 people and wounded 250. The car bombing in central Baghdad was the deadliest attack by a single bomber in the Iraqi capital after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Two Iraqi intelligence officials said Monday the man, an Iraqi, was detained during a complex operation that was carried out with the cooperation of a neighboring country they did not name. He was detained in an unnamed foreign country. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.