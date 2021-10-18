Restaurants closed in parts of Slovakia amid COVID-19 surge

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia has reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the hardest-hit parts of the country amid the latest surge of infections. Five counties all located in northern Slovakia are affected by Monday’s measures that include the closures of restaurants with people only allowed to buy meals at takeout windows. Fitness and wellness centers and public swimming pools also have been closed. The number of people allowed to attend public gatherings has been reduced to 100 fully vaccinated people. It’s also mandatory to wear face coverings both outdoors and indoors. The number of infected in those counties is higher than 400 per 100,000 people in last seven days.