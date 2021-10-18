Rights watchdog faults Malta for abortion, journalist safety

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A European human rights watchdog is recommending that Malta legalize abortion, improve gender equality and implement reforms to protect journalists. The Council of Europe’s rights commissioner made an initial set of recommendations Monday following her recent visit to Malta. A final report is expected later. Malta is an overwhelmingly Roman Catholic European Union member. It’s one of the few Western states that has a total ban on abortion after the republic of San Marino recently decriminalized it.