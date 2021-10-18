Rome waits to learn who’s its new mayor after runoff voting

ROME (AP) — Romans are waiting to learn who will be their next mayor, following runoff elections that ended Monday in the Italian capital. The top vote-getters in the first round of balloting two weeks earlier, Enrico Michetti, a novice politician backed by a far-right leader, and Roberto Gualtieri, a Democrat and former finance minister, competed in the runoff Sunday and Monday. Whoever wins faces a Herculean task of cleaning up a city where trash and recycling collection is often adequate, many public buses have caught fire, and elevator maintenance has put key subway stations out of service for about a year. The current populist mayor, Virginia Raggi, was eliminated in first-round voting.