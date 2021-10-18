State Fair of West Virginia prepares for second annual Christmas at the Fair

FAIRLEA, W. Va. (WVVA) - Holiday lights are going up at the State Fair of West Virginia as they prepare for this year's "Christmas at the Fair."

It began in 2020 as a way to give the community something to do during the pandemic.

Kelly Collins, the CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia, said the first year saw success with 11,000 cars coming through the display. So, they decided to host it again this year, making it even larger.

"You're going to enter on 219 north still, but instead of uh, going down behind the barns, you're actually going to follow the race track around," said Collins. "You'll go up through our midway and back down the road that you used last year so we actually extended it by one whole road of the fairground, and you know we hope to continue to grow every single year we do it."

The event will run Thursdays through Sundays, beginning on November 26.

There is no set cost to enter, but donations are accepted.

Like last year, businesses will also have the opportunity to advertise at the event.

Any business owner interested in advertising at the event is encouraged to contact the State Fair of West Virginia for more information.