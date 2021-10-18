Suspect in deaths dies in exchange of gunfire with officers

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a couple died of gunshot wounds in West Virginia, and their son was killed in an exchange of gunfire later with law enforcement officers. News outlets report sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home in Logan County on Monday to find Shawn and Karen Dempsey, both 52, dead of gunshot wounds. Deputies said the couple’s son, 32-year-old Shawn Dempsey, was the suspect and took off in the parents’ car after the shooting. Several agencies searched and eventually located him. Deputies said he drove through a roadblock, then drove toward an area in Mingo County where the car became stuck. Investigators said he shot at officers, who returned fire, killing him.