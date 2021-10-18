Syria buries former lawmaker shot near Israeli border

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A former Syrian lawmaker allegedly shot dead by an Israeli sniper has been laid to rest following an official funeral attended by hundreds of people near the Syrian capital. Midhat Saleh was fatally shot Saturday in Ein el-Tineh, a village along the Israeli border in the Golan Heights where he ran a Syrian government office. Syria said he was killed by Israeli sniper fire. Israeli officials declined to comment on the charge. Saleh’s coffin was wrapped in a Syrian flag Monday and brought to a town on the outskirts of Damascus for burial at a Druze cemetery. Hundreds of people attended, in addition to senior officials and Druze clerics.