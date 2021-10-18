West Virginia Senate set to continue redistricting work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate is set to continue work on its redistricting map after final action was postponed three times. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene on Monday in Charleston. Third readings on the proposed map were postponed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The delays occurred when another map was offered that did not include a sponsoring senator. It only was labeled by numbers and letters. The Senate also has yet to take up the House of Delegates’ redistricting map. The House passed a new single-member district system for all 100 delegates on Wednesday. The Legislature approved a two-district congressional map last week.