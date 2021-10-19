After delays, West Virginia Senate passes redistricting map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — After days of delays, West Virginia’s Republican-controlled Senate has approved its redistricting map. The 17-district map passed on a 31-2 vote after little debate Tuesday. It now goes to the House of Delegates. The vote came after the Senate swapped several versions of the map since the Oct. 11 start of the special session. A third reading that was supposed to happen last Wednesday was delayed into this week. Senate redistricting chairman Charles Trump says the process was in some ways agonizing. The approved map splits 11 of the state’s 55 counties, down from the current configuration of 13 splintered counties.