Austrian police find 2 dead men in minibus full of migrants

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian media are reporting that the bodies of two men were found in a minibus carrying dozens of migrants near the border with Hungary. Public broadcaster ORF reported that authorities stopped the vehicle and found 28 people crammed inside, two of them dead. Police were searching the area around Siegendorf, a village 30 miles south of Vienna, for the driver of the minibus. ORF quoted police as saying the two men were likely to have been between 25 and 30 years old and in poor physical condition before they died. According to authorities, the migrants were all Syrians or Kurds. In 2015, Austrian authorities found the bodies of 71 suffocated migrants in the back of an abandoned truck.