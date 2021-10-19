AWAY shelter officially announces new name with ribbon-cutting ceremony

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The shelter, formerly known as the Women's Resource Center, officially announced its new name.

Leaders gathered on Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the re-brand.

The new name for the center is AWAY, which stands for advocating a way for adults and youth.

Erin Stone, the Assistant Executive Director, said the new name encompasses all their services and showcases how they serve men and children.

"We really wanted to just, find a name that really reflected who we are, and what we do, which is advocating for adults and youth," said Stone. "So it doesn't matter how you identify, it doesn't matter what background you come from, anything, none of that matters. If you need our help, that's what we're here for."

The center serves people who have been victims of domestic abuse in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, and Nicholas counties.