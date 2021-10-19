Beautiful fall weather on repeat through Wednesday

Beautiful fall weather continues for our Tuesday. We will hold onto these same conditions into Wednesday.

Starting off this morning with cooler temperatures and calmer winds. For spots waking up in the 30s it is possible you may see some patchy frost. Thinking most of the area won't run into that today as most of us are in the 40s.

Calmer conditions and slightly warmer temperatures are in store for today. Highs will head into the mid-upper 60s and the low 70s with sunny skies.

Overnight a few passing clouds are possible with temperatures in the 40s. Dry conditions continue into our Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be warmer than normal in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s.

Our next chance for rain will be on Thursday as a cold front passes through. This will bring the chance for a few scattered showers primarily Thursday evening through the first part of Friday.

Not looking at a washout or any big weather concerns with the passing of this front. Temperatures will drop on Friday back to seasonable and look to hold into the low-mid 60s for most into the weekend. Rain chances throughout the weekend are slim to none so perfect conditions to be outdoors.