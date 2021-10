BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Big Blue golf team is coming off a victory at the USCAA National Championship.

The team made up a six-shot deficit on day two to come from behind and win it.

Individually, Bluefield State had the top two finishers: Jacob Gunther came in first, with teammate Doug Nordlof just behind in second.

WVVA catches up with Gunther, Nordlof and Head Coach David Woodrum after the tournament.