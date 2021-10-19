Car carrying migrants crashes in Greece; 1 dead, 9 injured

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a vehicle carrying 10 migrants hoping to head from Greece north into the Balkans has crashed in northern Greece overnight. One person has been killed and nine others have been injured including one seriously. Police said Tuesday that the seven-seater car had been heading out of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki towards the border when it veered off a highway into a ditch shortly before midnight. A passing motorist alerted emergency services. Authorities didn’t provide the ages or nationalities of the car’s occupants who police said had paid 150 euros ($175) each to be taken to the border.