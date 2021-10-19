Drug suspect police linked to Breonna Taylor enters plea

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A convicted drug dealer who was a target of the police raids that brought officers to Breonna Taylor’s home has been offered probation. Louisville prosecutors are recommending probation for Jamarcus Glover, Taylor’s former boyfriend. Glover pleaded guilty to several charges last week, including a drug trafficking charge for his arrest on March 13, 2020, the night Taylor was killed. Taylor was fatally shot by police serving a narcotics search warrant. It was one of five warrants served that night targeting a drug operation involving Glover and other accomplices.