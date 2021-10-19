EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressional committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks. Lawmakers have issued subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals. That includes four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. The committee is looking into every aspect of the siege, including what Trump himself was doing while it unfolded, and any connections between the White House and the rioters who broke into the building. The panel is also investigating how the protests leading up to and during the insurrection were financed, including the rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6 preceding the riot.