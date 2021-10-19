City of Welch swears in first ever African American police chief

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Welch made history Tuesday, swearing in its first ever African American Chief of Police.

Timothy Vineyard was sworn in surrounded by the city clerk, the mayor, and his family.

Vineyard first joined the Welch Police Department in 2020, serving as the Assistant Chief. He has served in law enforcement for many years.

"I started my law enforcement job back in '97, '98 in Keystone, West Virginia," he said. "I worked there three to four years, then I came to the sheriff's department."

He worked at the McDowell County Sheriff's Department until his retirement in 2019.

"During my time of retirement and everything, my new boss became the new Mayor of Welch, and asked me if I was interested in working for him," he said.

Mayor Harold McBride said he couldn't be happier.

"Great day for Welch, I think, not only is he a terrific police officer, Tim is also a gentleman," he said. "That says a lot. I've watched him for years.

"I lived here all my life, and I've watched him, and I watched how he handles himself, and it's first class."

And so far -- according to McBride -- the police department is going in the right direction.

"Tim has got the streets cleaned-up to where folks can get out and walk, they feel comfortable, they feel safe," he said. "It's working really well, he takes [his job] very serious, protect and serve."

Which, in turn should help the City Of Welch bring in more residents and tourists to the area.

Vineyard said reaching the youth is what's important to him, his focus is on trying to recruit a younger generation of officers, right now he wants to change the mindset and make law enforcement a career to be proud of.

"I'm here because I live here and I love the City of Welch," he said. "And I am here to kick tail, that's what I am here for."