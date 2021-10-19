Flying across the Two Virginias

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- This is the time of year where the leaves begin to peak, and what better way to check out our fall foliage than from a bird's eye view?

Harry Moore, a local pilot here in Bluefield, has been doing just that for over 30 years. Moore started flying in 1983 and has been fortunate enough to have flown over all 50 states in the U.S.

He says some of his most memorable moments include flying in the two newest states.

"Flying in Alaska is its own special brand of aviation. It's just amazing, the ruggedness of the terrain and the scale of the terrain is just interesting. And then of course, Hawaii, flying from island to island. The parts that are over water are exciting." Harry Moore | Bluefield resident

While it may not be "over the rainbow", Moore says there's no place like home here in the Two Virginias.

"This time of year is the best time to be flying in the Two Virginias. It's just amazing visuals with getting to see the leaves change on the mountains. We are very blessed to live in a very beautiful part of the world." Harry Moore | Bluefield resident

Moore says that he has never run into a frightening experience while flying, but he's got a ritual he follows to stay safe in the air. That is checking the weather.

"Weather is the biggest consideration in flying. I mean airplane performance is part of it as far as if you're going into high altitude or places that might test the capabilities of the airplane. Mainly making sure you know what the weather is going to be before you leave the ground is the key." Harry Moore | Bluefield resident

Luckily the weather has been perfect for flying as of late!