France returns marble angels stolen from Italy church in ’89

ROME (AP) — A pair of 17th-century marble angels that decorated a southern Italian church are back home on Italian soil. The winged “putti” were handed over at a ceremony Tuesday at the French Embassy. Italy’s art police say a British art collector had bought them unknowingly from a Naples area antiques store two decades ago. He learned they were stolen goods when he tried to sell them to an antiques dealer in France before a planned move to Portugal. French police identified the cherubim as possible stolen goods.