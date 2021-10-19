Greece vows to link Egypt’s energy grid to European Union

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has promised to link Egypt to the European Union’s energy market with an undersea cable that would carry electricity across the Mediterranean. The pledge was made at a meeting Tuesday in Athens between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. Egypt last week signed separate agreements with Greece and Cyprus to set up undersea interconnectors, though details of the proposed ventures have not been worked out. Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades also joined the talks. Greece is seeking to expand energy cooperation across the Mediterranean with Egypt and Israel as it remains at odds with neighbor Turkey over sea boundaries and seabed mineral rights.