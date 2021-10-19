Headless, tailless deer carcasses found in eastern Virginia

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Virginia are trying to determine who left three decapitated and tailless deer carcasses along a road and in a city park last week. Three large deer were shot last week with what the Radford Sheriff’s Office believes is a crossbow. Their heads and tails were cut off and the remainder of the bodies were left behind. One of the deer was positioned as if it had been posed for a photo. Officials are asking the public to help by calling in any tips and raising money for a reward. More than $3,800 has been raised to help find the culprits.