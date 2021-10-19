Jumping onto trucks to get to Britain: A migrant’s day

CALAIS, France (AP) — Young Sudanese men who escaped war in their country now spend their days in the French port of Calais, trying to jump onto moving trucks bound for Britain. Most attempts fail, but they’ve come this far and aren’t giving up. Politicians on both sides of the English Channel are arguing over how to stop them, after thousands of migrants have crossed into Britain in recent months. Hundreds of people mostly from East Africa and the Middle East are in the northern French town of Calais, looking for a way to the U.K.