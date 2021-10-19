Man accused of killing pregnant woman arrested after fleeing

MADISON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman and then fleeing in a stolen police cruiser has been arrested. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 30-year-old Mitchell Hughes of Racine was taken into custody late Monday when homeowners near Kanawha State Forest found him at their door. News outlets report authorities had been searching for Hughes after 22-year-old Ashley Goad and her unborn child were fatally shot outside of a home on Monday in Boone County. Hughes was taken to South Central Regional Jail. Online records don’t say whether he has an attorney.