Monoclonal antibody infusions help locals fight COVID-19

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVAA) -- Mercer County's Sheriff Tommy Bailey recovered from a fight with coronavirus. He received a monoclonal antibody infusion and his symptoms started going away after just a day.

Dr. Marshall Long says this infusion takes about ninety minutes. The infusion attacks the spike protein and stops the virus from further spreading in the body.

Dr. Marshall reminds people prevention is the best medicine. In this case, it means vaccination and mask-wearing.

"So far it's kept the people we have gave it to out of the hospital. At this hospital, we can give it to nine people a day. We haven't had people get side effects from it. And it is used in people who are vaccinated or unvaccinated." Dr. Marshall Long | Family physician at Mercer Medical Group

People who qualify for the infusion include those over 65 years old, BMI over 25%, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease, or receiving immunosuppressive treatment, pregnancy, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, COPD, moderate to severe asthma and other chronic lung disease, neurodevelopment disorder, sickle-cell disease, or medical-related technological dependence.