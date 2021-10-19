More than $432K going to Legal Aid of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Legal Services Corp. has awarded more than $400,000 to Legal Aid of West Virginia to help low-income residents who have legal problems. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia announced the funding, which totals $432,769, as part of the Pro Bono Innovation Fund. Manchin and Capito said in a news release Monday that the funding will support and expand pro bono efforts and partnerships for low-income West Virginias who have civil legal issues.