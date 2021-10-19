New board game highlights West Virginia

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - A West Virginia-based game company is releasing its second game titled "Hungry for Humans."

The new game features West Virginia cuisine, folklore, and landmarks.

It's the latest release from Beckley-based company Lonely Heroes Games.

Jared Kaplan, one of the creators, said it's a way to pay tribute to the state.

"Our first game was really just a general theme so it didn't have anything to do with our home, so that's why we wanted to do something special for West Virginia with this one," said Kaplan.

Kaplan said the premise is to feed your friendly monster cuisine from all around the mountain state, including a smoothie from The Chocolate Moose, a coffee shop in Beckley.

Kevin Traube, the owner of the Chocolate Moose, said the game has a unique premise, and he is honored his business is featured.

"I think folks are going to enjoy this for a long time, so to be asked to be a part of that, is just not only great from a business stand point, it's just a lot of fun to be included," said Traube.

Kaplan said people in multiple states and countries played their last game. He is hopeful the game highlights everything West Virginia has to offer.

"We felt that if we did something that showed the beautiful landscape of our state, the friendly nature of our people, and then also showcasing all the restaurants that we have, we just think it'll shine a positive light on the state," said Kaplan.

Pre-orders for the game began on Kickstarter Tuesday.

Once the pre-order is complete, it will be available on the Lonely Hero Games website at the beginning of next year.