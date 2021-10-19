Palestinians clash with Israeli police in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at a popular gathering place just outside Jerusalem’s Old City as thousands celebrated a Muslim holiday. It was a repeat of violence earlier this year that eventually led to the 11-day Gaza war in May. Israeli police say Palestinians hurled rocks at police and public buses near the Damascus Gate leading into the Old City. They said 22 suspects were arrested. Earlier, thousands of Palestinians had marched along the Old City walls and paused at the gate as part of celebrations of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. Palestinians say Israeli police moved to restrict the annual gathering in what they saw as a provocation.