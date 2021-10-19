Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:45 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Tazewell County

…Patchy Frost Possible Early This Morning…

Patchy frost will be possible early this morning in valleys and

rural areas away from rivers. Temperatures in these locations are

expected to fall into the mid and upper 30s. While temperatures

are not expected to drop below freezing early this morning,

temperatures in the mid to upper 30s along with calm winds and

clear skies will allow for the formation of patchy frost. If

precautions have not already been taken to protect tender cold

sensitive vegetation or indoor house plants, you may wish to do so

as soon as possible. Otherwise, they could be damaged from the

early morning cold and patchy frost.

Temperatures are expected to be well above 40 degrees after 9 AM

EDT this morning.