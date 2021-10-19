Sunny & seasonal weather on tap for Wednesday; rain to arrive Thursday

High pressure will stay in control of our weather pattern through midweek. Tonight, a few more patchy clouds will roll in overnight, and we could see a sprinkle or two with a weak disturbance, but most will stay dry. Lows tonight will fall again into the 40s for most.

Tomorrow will bring abundant sunshine, highs should top off in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s for most. Tomorrow night, lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s,

Cloud cover will be on the increase as we head into late week, and as a cold front approaches us, we can expect some scattered showers on and off through the day Thursday. We'll still be on the milder side then, in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Cooler and drier looks to move in behind the front as we head toward the weekend...