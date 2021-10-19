UK faces calls for ‘Plan B’ with virus cases high and rising

LONDON (AP) — Many scientists are pressing the British government to re-impose social restrictions and speed up booster vaccinations as coronavirus infection rates that are Europe’s highest rise still further. The U.K. recorded 49,156 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the largest number since mid-July. New infections averaged 43,000 a day over the past week, a 15% increase on the week before. Last week the Office for National Statistics estimated that 1 in 60 people in England had the virus. In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government lifted all the legal restrictions on business and social life, including face-coverings indoors and social distancing rules. Many scientists are urging the government to reconsider, and to speed up a vaccination booster program.