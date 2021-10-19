UN: 10,000 children killed or maimed during Yemen’s long war

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations says more than 10,000 children in Yemen have been killed or injured in violence linked to years of war in the impoverished country. The children’s agency UNICEF says the verified tally is surely an undercount of the real toll. The U.N. has long considered Yemen home to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The country faces the combined troubles of protracted conflict, economic devastation, and crumbling social and health services. War resumed in late 2014 as rebels took over the capital of Sanaa, and escalated when a Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015.