WVa lawmaker compares federal vaccine rule to Nazi Germany

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Senate president compared the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccine regulation for companies to Nazi Germany. Republican Craig Blair’s comments Tuesday night came as the Senate passed a bill to limit employers in their ability to require workers to be vaccinated against the virus. The proposal would allow certain medical and religious exemptions to company COVID-19 vaccine mandates. It passed after more than two hours of debate. Blair’s criticism of the federal government’s upcoming vaccine regulation covering companies with 100 or more workers drew an immediate rebuke. Mike Pushkin, a Democrat in the House of Delegates who is Jewish, called Blair’s remarks irresponsible and offensive.