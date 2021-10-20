Attack hits Syria base that houses US troops; no US injuries

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military outpost in southern Syria has been hit by a coordinated attack, but a U.S. official says no American troops stationed there were injured or killed. The official says the attack appeared to include at least one drone strike and possibly groundfire. It was not yet clear who carried out the attack. U.S. and coalition troops are based at the al-Tanf garrison to train local Syrian opposition forces on patrols to counter Islamic State militants. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.