Beal has 23, Wizards top Raptors 98-83, spoil Toronto return

TORONTO (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 23 points, Montrezl Harrell had 22 in his Wizards debut and Washington spoiled Toronto’s homecoming, beating the Raptors 98-83. Kyle Kuzma had 11 points and 15 rebounds and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 13 for the Wizards. Washington led by as many as 29 points to give new coach Wes Unseld Jr. a victory in his first game. Fred VanVleet scored 12 points and rookie Scottie Barnes had 12 in his debut for the Raptors, who played in Toronto for the first time since a Feb. 28, 2020 loss to Charlotte.