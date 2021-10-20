Breezy and damp weather on tap for Thursday

High pressure will hold on for one more evening, before sliding off to the east overnight. We look to stay dry with patchy clouds and fog overnight, and lows in the 40s and low 50s.

We'll become breezy into Thursday, with winds kicking up out of the southwest ahead of an incoming cold front. We look a bit unsettled as the front draws near as well. While we're not expecting a wash-out, we'll see increasing clouds and spotty showers throughout the day, increasing in coverage by tomorrow night as the front moves through the area. Highs will still be on the milder side tomorrow despite the rain; we look to be back in the 60s and low 70s tomorrow afternoon.

The front will be sliding out of the area Friday, but cool northwesterly flow behind the front will bring a cool-down. We'll still see occasional showers and lots of clouds (rain will be very isolated in nature) into Friday and Saturday. High temps will hover in the 50s through the end of the workweek and into the first part of the weekend.

We'll see a bit more sun with milder temps Sunday....but next week could bring more rain....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and11 PM for the latest full forecast!