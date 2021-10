BLUEFIELD, Va (WVVA) - Bluefield University's (BU) Theatre Dept. is puttong on their first show of the 2021/2022 season. They're putting on a fun Hitchcock mystery spoof called 'The 39 Steps.'

You can watch the production Thurs. Oct. 20, Friday Oct. 21 and Sat. Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m., or you can watch a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23 at BU.