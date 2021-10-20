Businesses donate to Richlands shop with a cop

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Fannies Diner and Planet Powersports of Richlands teamed up to help some children in need in Richlands. The two businesses raffled off a 2021 Kawaskia Brute Force 750 4X4. Tickets were raffled off at one hundred dollars a piece. Other small businesses donated door prizes for the event which were also raffled off.

The final total for the number raised for shop with a cop was $10,757. Those involved with the raffle explained why it was so important to raise the money.

"If it weren't for programs like the shop with a cop for the children they would not be able to receive any Christmas gifts if it weren't for fundraisers." Robert Collins, General Manager, Planet Powersports of Virginia

The businesses presented the check to the Richlands Police Department yesterday. Those involved with the raffle added that they were grateful for everyone who helped out to give back to the community.