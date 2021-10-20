Distillery to offer new attraction to Lake Cumberland region

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — The Lake Cumberland region of southern Kentucky will get another tourist attraction once a new bourbon distillery opens. Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers attended a groundbreaking Tuesday for Horse Soldier Bourbon’s $200 million tourism development project. Horse Soldier Bourbon’s plans also include an activity center, amphitheater, outdoor event space, adventure center, wedding chapel, a 60-key luxury lodge and 20 cabins and a retail village. State and local leaders say the development will complement Lake Cumberland as an off-the-water attraction, bringing jobs, bourbon and tourism dollars to Somerset.